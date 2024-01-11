ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As flood waters spilled over the Annapolis City Dock, a fire alarm sounded at the Light House on Hudson Street, as dozens of residents were gathering for dinner in the cafeteria.

“Thankfully, everybody got out. No one was injured. The fire department was here in… so quickly,” said Executive Director Heather Cassity.

The source of the fire turned out to be an electrical problem with a light fixture in the laundry room.

While the flames were extinguished in a matter of minutes, if not seconds, it was water from the automatic fire sprinkler system, which has caused damage throughout the building.

“When it comes to situations like this, it’s always the water damage that you have to contend with,” said Cassity, “Water has its own mind, and we have to figure out how to mitigate all of the risks. We have to make sure first that we are dry and then we’re going to have to go from there to see what repairs have to be made.”

Displaced families have now returned to the third floor, which was spared from the damage, and 45 other residents have been put up in a local hotel, but the Light House is far more than just a shelter.

“We are in crisis mode,” said Cassity, “We are working diligently to get us back up and running.”

It also provides homeless prevention support, rental and eviction assistance, as well as a hot community lunch and a pantry.

All services, which will be missing for now, as the Light House tries to rebound from its own damaging flood.

Jeff Hager

“Our focus right now is to make sure our clients are safe and that we’re providing comfort and care,” said Cassity, “That’s really why we’re here to serve our community.”

If you would like to help out with a donation, you can visit their Facebook page.