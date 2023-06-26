Victims of violence strut down the runway in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month

BALTIMORE — People are walking the runway in Baltimore for a Gun Violence Awareness Month fashion show.

The non-profit, Donna Bruce Unlimited, was the organizer of the event that provides a way of healing through art.

The models consist of 25 men, women, and kids who have been through traumatic experiences in their lives, whether it be gun violence, abuse, or the loss of a close loved one.

"A lot of times in Baltimore City, a lot of our people go unnoticed or under the radar, and this platform helps shine light on their beautiful gifts, their beautiful talents, and their beautiful healing process," said director India Smith.

Others in the area were also highlighted, as the models get to wear clothing that's handmade by local designers, giving them a chance to look and feel beautiful while showing others the trauma they've experienced is not going to keep them down.

"You know, we don't want to throw a blanket over them or try to dim their light in any way; we want them to shine bright," said Smith.

There was also a panel discussion with the public, where people shared their personal stories on how gun violence has affected their lives, providing possible solutions to end gun violence in Baltimore.

The non-profit has events throughout the year to help people impacted by trauma. Their annual fashion show will be in November for those who are bereaved.