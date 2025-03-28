BALTIMORE — We made it to the end of another week! Milder temperatures today, with highs in the mid-60s. A major warm-up ensues this weekend with temperatures rising back into the 80s on Saturday.
Here are your top news headlines:
- A driver is in shock trauma after crashing into building at B&O Railroad Museum
- Showing the O's some love with team themed shoes made from water bottles
- Bmore Girly social club hosts Women's History Month Market Festival at Power Plant Live in Baltimore
Top news headlines for Friday, March 28