Four Baltimore City schools release early due to mechanical issues

BALTIMORE — Four schools released early today due to mechanical issues BCPSS said in a tweet.

The schools were:



Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Furley Elementary School - ( Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

Middle school grades at NAF (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

Take-home meals were provided at each campus.

There's no word on what the mechanical issues were at this time.