Four Baltimore City schools release early due to mechanical issues

BALTIMORE — Four schools released early today due to mechanical issues BCPSS said in a tweet.
The schools were:
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
- Furley Elementary School - ( Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)
- Middle school grades at NAF (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)
Take-home meals were provided at each campus.
There's no word on what the mechanical issues were at this time.
