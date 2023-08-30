Watch Now
Four Baltimore City schools release early due to mechanical issues

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 12:10 PM, Aug 30, 2023
BALTIMORE — Four schools released early today due to mechanical issues BCPSS said in a tweet.

The schools were:

  • Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
  • Furley Elementary School - ( Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
  • Vanguard Collegiate Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)
  • Middle school grades at NAF (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

Take-home meals were provided at each campus.
There's no word on what the mechanical issues were at this time.

