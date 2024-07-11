Watch Now
Sheriff searching for man who allegedly exposed self to women, chased them with weapon

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 11, 2024

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a pair of women Wednesday evening.

It happened around 8:15pm near FDR Boulevard and South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.

According to the Sheriff, the man also displayed an "edged weapon" and chased the victims around.

Both women screamed for help, causing the suspect to flee.

Photos of the man have been released in hopes he will be identified.

If you witnessed the incident or recognize the suspect, please call 301-475-8008 or 301-475-3333.

