Residents asked to avoid Essex area due to barricade

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are currently on the scene of a barricade in the 900 block of Barron Avenue.

As police work to resolve this incident peacefully, residents are asked to avoid the area.

#BCoPD is currently on the scene of a barricade in the 900 block of Barron Ave, 21221. As members of the Baltimore County Police Department work to resolve this incident peacefully we ask that residents avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/OiDWZcgcfR — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 30, 2023

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.