Residents asked to avoid Essex area due to barricade

Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 30, 2023
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are currently on the scene of a barricade in the 900 block of Barron Avenue.

As police work to resolve this incident peacefully, residents are asked to avoid the area.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.

