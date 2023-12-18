Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigates shooting death of two-year-old boy in Northwest Baltimore

POLICE TAPE 07232023
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
-
POLICE TAPE 07232023
Posted at 10:55 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 23:29:49-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a two-year-old in Northwest Baltimore.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. when officers responded to an area hospital to investigate a young child who was brought in seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Despite medical efforts, the boy was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a child was shot inside a home in the 6100 block of Park Heights Avenue.

The circumstances that led to the victim’s death are currently under investigation.

However, police say that it's an open and very active case and that more details will be made available as they’re confirmed.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices