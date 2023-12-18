Police investigates shooting death of two-year-old boy in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a two-year-old in Northwest Baltimore.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. when officers responded to an area hospital to investigate a young child who was brought in seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Despite medical efforts, the boy was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a child was shot inside a home in the 6100 block of Park Heights Avenue.

The circumstances that led to the victim’s death are currently under investigation.

However, police say that it's an open and very active case and that more details will be made available as they’re confirmed.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.