Pasadena Senior Activity Center temporarily closes due to fire

Posted at 7:32 PM, Jun 28, 2023
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — The Pasadena Senior Activity Center will be closed on Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30, due to damages sustained from a fire on Wednesday, The Department of Aging and Disabilities say.

Officials say that no one was injured in the fire and all staff and center members were able to evacuate safely.

Members are encouraged to visit other centers for available programming while the Pasadena Center is closed.

All other centers will be operating on normal schedule on both Thursday and Friday.

For more information on other locations, click here.

