Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dead, one firefighter injured following a house fire in north Baltimore

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 08, 2024

BALTIMORE — One person is dead following a house fire in north Baltimore.

Authorities say it happened Saturday, just after 1 p.m., in the 1000 block of Reverdy Road. When crews arrived, they discovered flames coming from the first floor.

Crews later reported one person trapped inside the home. That person was taken to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead by medical staff.

One BCFD firefighter was injured while battling the fire. They were also taken to a local hospital and was later released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices