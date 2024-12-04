Officer Amy Caprio is getting honored with a sign at Honeygo Run Park

A police officer who lost her life in the line of duty is being honored.

Officer Amy Caprio was hit and killed trying to stop a stolen car. Baltimore County officials honored her sacrifice on Wednesday.

Caprio is getting a sign at Honeygo Run Regional Park. Caprio's mom, Debbie, spoke ahead of the sign's unveiling.

She reflects on Amy's passion for her career as an officer and the wonderful times she had with her daughter.

"When she talked about the people she worked for, it was sometimes confusing, because was she talking about the police department, or was she talking about the people in the community," says Debbie.

"She enjoyed interacting with the kids in school, checking on businesses, talking to people, helping to resolve conflict, and she loved finding and returning lost dogs."

A plaque was also erected in Caprio's honor at the Perry Paw Dog Park in 2019. Caprio was a big animal lover. Earlier this year her former partner raised $20,000 for BARCS in her memory.