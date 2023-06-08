Oak View Group announces partnership to help fund BIPOC businesses in Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new partnership is boosting business in Baltimore.

Global corporation Oak View Group partnered with Baltimore-based tech company "Fearless" to launch the Fearless Impact Fund.

The fund helps Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, or BIPOC, businesses in the greater Baltimore area.

Fearless says their mission has always been to help people.

"We all see the amazing technology that powers your Tesla, the stock market, all those things. But it's not the same tech that often powers missions like education, like health care, like social justice. And so we built our business around that. At Fearless we call that building software with the soul," Said Delali Dzirasa, Founder of Fearless Tech.

Part of the partnership also includes renaming CFG Bank Arena's East Club "The Fearless Club."

Fearless hopes to use the 900 person space in their support of local BIPOC businesses.

Governor Moore also attended the announcement at Fearless headquarters and took the opportunity to make an announcement of his own.

"In a few moments, I will sign an executive order to create the new Maryland Economic Council. It is going to be the command center of our effort to build more pathways to work wages and wealth and build and build a more competitive economy," Moore said.

The council will track everything form inflation to supply chain issues.