Man killed outside of high school where a vigil was being held for three crash victims

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a high school where a vigil for three athletes who died in a car crash was being held.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the vigil for Minnesota Vikings rookie DB Khyree Jackson, Anthony Lytton Jr., and Isaiah Hazel was being held at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, where they all played football.

A woman and a man were injured as a result of the shooting. At the time of reporting, the man was listed in critical condition.

On Saturday, Prince George's County Police confirmed that the man, now identified as 24-year-old Shahid Omar Jr. of Upper Marlboro, has died from his injuries.

Police also confirmed that the woman who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that detectives are actively working to arrest the suspect(s) and determine a motive. They are asking anyone with information on this case to call 301-516-2512.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Prince George's County Police Department

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*