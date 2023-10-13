Local Jewish community continues to show support for Israel

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Members of Baltimore's Jewish community got together once again on Thursday to show their support for Israel after the devastating terrorist attack last weekend.

Dozens showed out at the ARIEL Chabad in Pikesville for a prayer and a rally of support for the country.

Rabbi Vevel Belinsky says he has family members serving in the Israeli Defense Force.

"We are here to show to the world our support of Israel; besides that, we are also offering our prayers to those who have suffered; we have so many people who lost their lives. We have people who are abducted and still don’t know where they are, we have people who are wounded, we are praying for them, and we are also raising money for soldiers who are fighting on the front lines in Israel," Rabbi Belinsky said.

The attack by militant group, Hamas, spawned condemnation by the U.S. and its allies.