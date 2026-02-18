Maryland's mini Las Vegas-esque sphere could generate billions

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — We reported on the exciting news last month about a mini Las Vegas-esque sphere making its way to the DMV.

On Wednesday Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy revealed the economic impact such an attraction could bring the state.

The landmark destination planned for National Harbor would be just the second of it's kind in the nation.

According to a new analysis, the sphere, once completed, would generate an estimated $1.5 billion for the County and State.

Construction could bring with it $1.85 billion in economic benefits.

A good chunk of that would come from increased job numbers.

Construction-related jobs are expected to be around 3,350.

Then upon completion, the Sphere is expected to support 7,100 full- and part-time jobs.

The analysis broke down the jobs numbers this way, marking a significant increase from earlier estimates.



1,250 Sphere employees, ranging from video and sound engineers, technical production, marketing, concessions and more

5,850 jobs supported by visitors, suppliers, and induced employee spending at Sphere and throughout Prince George’s County.

880 jobs elsewhere in Maryland

The Sphere at National Harbor will have a 6,000 seat capacity featuring an "Exosphere," an LED display showcasing artistic and branded content.

Inside the venue there will be a 16K x 16K LED screen, which supposedly offers the world's highest resolution.