Harford County taxpayers concerned about proposed budget cuts

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County taxpayers have another chance to let county officials know what they think about proposed cuts to the county budget.

At stake is a $1.2 billion budget for the Harford County Council to vote on next month.

So far, many taxpayers and even some county officials are not happy about some of those cuts.

Wednesday’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget hearing is open to public comment and the Harford County Council can expect earful from the public.

At last week's meeting, 38 people signed up to make their voices heard about the proposed budget cuts.

A crowd also marched in solidarity through the streets of bel air expressing their concern about the future of education in Harford County.

County Executive Bob Cassilly proposed a budget of about $305 million for Harford County Public Schools, which school officials said is about $19.5 million dollars less than last year's budget.

In a statement to WMAR last month, Cassilly claimed Harford County Public Schools already has about $90 million in unspent funding that would "fully fund" the school system's budget.

Cassilly believes the county is facing an uncertain economic future and doesn’t want to raise taxes on taxpayers to raise those funds.

Some taxpayers say they would be ok with higher taxes as long as it went towards education.

Harford County taxpayer Theresa Mulqueen said “if they don't cut the budget, find something else to cut, not education.”

“I mean children are our future, if we don't start there, what happens later, it's the foundation. you can't build a house on sand, you have to have that foundation. and education is it. you can't do that,” Mulqueen added.

Harford County taxpayer Debbra Mason said “that is important but education is important to for the kids, because we need people to create jobs, create businesses. education is important.”

The Harford County budget battle also has the county's top law enforcement officer accusing the county executive of trying to defund the police. Plans to spend more than $22 million to build a third police precinct and a new training facility were previously given the green light, but now those plans have been put on hold in Cassily's proposed budget.

Taxpayers are concerned about the proposed cuts to education and law enforcement.

“We have to be safe. We have to be safe and educated. I feel like they're looking at the wrong place,” Mulqueen said.

“Because that's safety. I want to be able to walk out of my house and feel safe. So, we're cutting the police department or the sheriff's department, I want to know that my child is safe in school and that she's getting the best education. And that's how I feel,” Mulqueen added.

Wednesday night’s budget hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Anyone who would like to speak must register in advance before the start of the meeting by emailing or calling county council before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

