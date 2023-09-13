First human case of West Nile Virus in 2023 reported near the Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Health Department announced an adult living near the Eastern Shore has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the first human confirmed case this year.

The patient is recovering from the infection officials say.

West Nile is transmitted to humans from mosquitoes infected by feeding on birds that have the virus. In rare instances, the virus may be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from pregnant mother to fetus.

The disease affects the nervous system and up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness.

In 2020, a single confirmed case was identified, four were identified in 2021 and a single infection was identified in 2022.

Symptoms include fever, headache and body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands may be noticed. These may last a few days or as long as several weeks.

