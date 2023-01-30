Driver exposes himself to mother and daughter in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — Police are searching for a driver who exposed himself to a mother and daughter Saturday afternoon in Pasadena.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28, on Old Water Oak Point Road near Rockanna Road, said Anne Arundel County police.

The victim said a white, late-model Mazda sedan pulled up while she was walking with her daughter. The driver briefly spoke to them, then drove away; when he returned, his pants were down and his genitals were exposed.

The victim grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home. The vehicle left the neighborhood in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described only as a white man, about 20 to 25 years old, with close-cut red hair and a red beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.

