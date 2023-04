ELKTON, Md. — About 40 vehicles caught fire at an auto auction in Cecil County overnight.

The fire, on Zeitler Road in Elkton, caused about $200,000 in damage, reported the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

It happened at 3:56 a.m. and no injuries were reported. About 40 firefighters spent an hour working to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.