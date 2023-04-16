Double shooting in Northeast Baltimore leaves one dead

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Chesley Avenue for reports of a discharging at 8:38 a.m.

They located two victims, a 31year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local medical facility.

Police later stated that the man succumbed to his injuries and the woman's condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.