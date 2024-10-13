Baltimore man found dead in car in Columbia

A man was found dead in a car Saturday in Columbia.

Howard County Police found the man around 2:14am during a routine area check in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive.

The police noticed a parked car behind an office building. When approaching the vehicle, they discovered a man who was shot multiple times.

Authorities say the man was in his 20s and from Baltimore.

The circumstances which led to the shooting and when the shooting occurred are unknown.

The man won’t be identified until next of kin has been reached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. You may remain anonymous.