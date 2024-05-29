Baltimore County Police advises Infiniti owners amid theft increases

Baltimore County Police are urging Infiniti owners to heighten their vigilance as thefts, attempted and completed, have increased.
According to police, thefts between January and May in 2023 tallied at 28.
This year, thefts are at 174, a 358% increase.
With this, Baltimore County Police issued five preventative measures for owners to adhere to:
- Secure Vehicle: Always lock your vehicle and close all windows, even if the car is parked in your driveway.
- Use Anti-Theft Devices: Consider using steering wheel locks, alarm systems, and immobilizers to deter thieves.
- Parking Tips: Park in well-lit areas and, if possible, in a garage. Avoid leaving your vehicle in an isolated or dimly lit location.
- Remove Valuables: Remove all valuables from being seen in plain sight.
- Situational Awareness: If you notice any suspicious behavior around your neighborhood, report it to the police.