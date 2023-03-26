Watch Now
Apartment fire leaves one person injured in Southeast Baltimore

Posted at 7:05 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 19:23:06-04

BALTIMORE — One person is injured after an apartment set fire on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Bonsal Street for reports of smoke showing from a three-story apartment building.

According to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson, a fire broke out in one of the apartments.

A person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This fire is under investigation.

