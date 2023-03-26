Apartment fire leaves one person injured in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One person is injured after an apartment set fire on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Bonsal Street for reports of smoke showing from a three-story apartment building.

🔥APARTMENT FIRE W/ INJURY🔥

1300 blk Bonsal St 21224#Medford@Zeke_Cohen#BMORESBravest on scene with smoke showing from a 3 story apartment building, fire in an apartment. #BCFDEMS treating an injured civilian. pic.twitter.com/7C7X0dgIYM — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 26, 2023

According to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson, a fire broke out in one of the apartments.

A person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This fire is under investigation.