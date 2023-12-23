Acapella group, The Trills set to perform at Raiders vs. Chiefs' game on Christmas

BALTIMORE — An acapella group from Baltimore is getting a very special Christmas gift this year.

The Trills started as a college group, and once they graduated, they decided to stay together and make music. On Christmas, they get to perform during the halftime show at the Raiders-Chiefs’ game in Kansas City.

And while it's cool to play in the home of the reigning Super Bowl champions, one member is really hoping Taylor Swift is watching from her suite.

"Even talking about it gives me chills. Obviously, she is an icon; we can't say enough about her," said Missy Melkonian. "Even the opportunity to be in the same place at the same time is unbelievable. The fact that it's Christmas makes it even better.”

The Chiefs noticed the group after seeing a video of them performing the national anthem and other songs at a Ravens game.

They have a holiday EP, and you can catch them on TikTok.