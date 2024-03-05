Live Super Tuesday results: Trump, Biden could near renomination

Republicans and Democrats in over a dozen states are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the Super Tuesday primary. Today marks the largest delegate haul on the nominating calendar, with several large states holding primaries to help decide the Republican and Democratic nominees in this year's presidential election.

The first polls will close at 7 p.m. ET and results are expected to follow shortly thereafter.

Given the large number of delegates up for grabs tonight, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden could come close to clinching their respective parties' nominations. Nikki Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under Trump, remains in the race but well behind Trump in delegates. She has no campaign events on her calendar tonight, raising speculation over her future in the race.

Be sure to refresh this page starting at 7 p.m. for live results.

Alabama

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 50 delegates and Democrats are awarding 52 delegates.

Alaska

Polls close at 12 a.m. ET for tonight's Republican primary. Republicans are awarding 29 delegates. Democrats will hold their primary on April 6.

Arkansas

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 40 delegates and Democrats are awarding 31 delegates.

California

Polls close at 11 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 169 delegates and Democrats are awarding 424 delegates.

Colorado

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 37 delegates and Democrats are awarding 72 delegates.

Maine

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 20 delegates and Democrats are awarding 24 delegates.

Massachusetts

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 40 delegates and Democrats are awarding 92 delegates.

Minnesota

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 39 delegates and Democrats are awarding 75 delegates.

North Carolina

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 74 delegates and Democrats are awarding 116 delegates.

Oklahoma

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 43 delegates and Democrats are awarding 36 delegates.

Tennessee

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 58 delegates and Democrats are awarding 63 delegates.

Texas

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 161 delegates and Democrats are awarding 244 delegates.

Utah

Polls close at 10 p.m. ET for tonight's Democratic primary. The party is awarding 30 delegates today. Meanwhile, Republicans are holding caucuses this evening, and will award 40 delegates based on the results.

Vermont

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 17 delegates and Democrats are awarding 16 delegates.

Virginia

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET for tonight's Republican and Democratic primaries. Republicans are awarding 48 delegates and Democrats are awarding 99 delegates.

American Samoa

Democrats are holding caucuses in the Pacific island territory, although its residents are unable to vote in the general election in November. Six delegates are at stake, with caucuses ending at 8:30 p.m. ET.

