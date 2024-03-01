Iconic item from 'The Sopranos' finale up for auction

Nearly 17 years after the final episode of "The Sopranos" aired, the booth used in the final scene of the hit series is up for auction.

The restaurant booth from Holsten's diner in Bloomfield, New Jersey, where the final scene of the HBO show was staged, is listed on eBay. The auction is up to $63,000 as of Friday morning.

The listing says the booth includes both seats, table, and divider wall with the plaque "Reserved for the Soprano Family." The restaurant says the jukebox that blared "Don't Stop Believin'" during the show's final stanza is not included.

Holsten's faced some criticism on social media for selling the booth.

The diner said it is renovating its booths, making it the perfect time for someone to buy the booth. The auction is scheduled to end Monday. The restaurant said the booths in the restaurant have aged to the point that they are no longer safe.

"Please understand that we don't want to do this," the restaurant said. "But the integrity of the booths are now compromised. They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old. Obviously, we do not want to do this, however it has come to a point where they are structurally not safe anymore as a whole and we need to think about the safety of our patrons first."

Seven years after "The Sopranos" ended, lead actor James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, died. The restaurant said the booth became a spot to memorialize the actor, with fans dropping by cards and notes following his passing.

Because of the size and weight of the booth, the listing says that the booth is available for pickup only.

