How Amazon Household, which lets you share Prime benefits, works

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you an Amazon Prime member? If so, did you know you can share your Prime benefits and digital content at no additional cost?

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you pay annually. As an Amazon Prime member, you receive many perks, including free delivery, access to free Prime Video, free Kindle books and more.

With Amazon Household, Prime members can share many of their Prime benefits with family members who live with them. This means savings for the entire family. Here’s how it works.

Adobe

MORE: Amazon is once again holding a sale similar to Prime Day this fall

Amazon Household is a free feature included with all Amazon Prime memberships. It allows Prime customers to connect other Amazon customers in their household to their account and gives them access to many Prime perks, even if they aren’t Amazon Prime members.

Each Amazon Household account permits two adults (ages 18 and up), as well as up to four teens (ages 13 to 17) and four children (ages 12 and under).

Prime members must first log into their Amazon account to create an Amazon Household link between family members. Once logged in, visit the Amazon Household website to add family accounts eligible for the shared benefits.

What Benefits Does Amazon Household Offer?

While Amazon Household offers a variety of freebies to qualifying customers and their family members, there are limitations within each age range to what they receive.

For adult Amazon customers, the two participating members must link their accounts through Amazon Household and agree to share payment methods.

Amazon Household adult benefits include:

Prime Shipping

Amazon Fresh

Prime Early Access to sales

Free Prime Video

Free Amazon Music

Free shared digital content such as e-books and gaming

Teen Amazon Household participants can use their own login credentials to access free shipping, Prime Video, gaming, Amazon photo storage and early access to deals. However, they cannot use Amazon Music or paid Prime Video content, nor can they purchase any digital content.

Finally, children linked to an Amazon Household account will access content the adult Household member curates, including e-books, apps and games. Parental controls such as time limits and educational goals can be set. Children cannot shop on Amazon through a linked Household account.

Have you tried this service?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.