Spring cleaning with a purpose: SCRAP B MORE encourages repurposing to reduce waste

PIGTOWN — As spring cleaning approaches, many are looking to declutter their homes. Instead of tossing unwanted items into the trash, a nonprofit organization in Pigtown is encouraging residents to consider repurposing those items.

SCRAP B MORE is on a mission to eliminate landfill waste by giving new life to materials that could otherwise be discarded.

"Materials just out of people’s homes can be given a second chance," said Nancy Hotchkiss, Site Director of SCRAP B MORE.

The organization invites community members to donate items they no longer need, which are then sold to creative individuals who can transform them into unique projects.

This initiative not only promotes creativity but also plays a crucial role in reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

“First part is sustainability; we’re trying to keep as much as we can out of the landfill. We don’t want people throwing stuff away when someone else can use it,” Hotchkiss explained. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. recycles only about 30% of its waste, leaving a staggering 70% to be sent to landfills. Since its opening in 2016, SCRAP B MORE has successfully diverted over 80 tons of material away from these sites.

The nonprofit also addresses a gap in access to creative materials following the closure of local stores like Joanne’s Fabric. With SCRAP B MORE, artists and crafters can find a diverse array of supplies without the financial burden that often comes with purchasing brand-new items. “There’s not a price barrier to entering it. The best art is made by anyone who can get their hands on something to make it,” said Yates Godfrey, a volunteer at SCRAP B MORE.

For Godfrey, supporting SCRAP B MORE aligns perfectly with his personal philosophy. “I love reuse. I’m the kind of person who fixes everything I own and doesn’t throw anything out. It’s a natural extension of what I’m already doing,” he said.

Hotchkiss believes that for those looking to contribute positively to the environment while saving money, SCRAP B MORE provides an excellent starting point. “When you’re talking with people about ‘what can you do’ to help the planet, this is truly a grassroots initiative,” she noted.