Some post offices in Maryland announce extended holiday hours

BALTIMORE — Some Post Offices across the state are extending their hours for customers to get their holiday deliveries complete.
The extended holiday hours are for Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, from noon to 4 p.m.
These are the post offices in Maryland expanding their hours:
Baltimore Main Post Office, 900 E Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21233
Loch Raven Post Office, 808 Gleneagles Court, Baltimore, MD 21286
Nottingham Post Office, 4990 Mercantile Road, Baltimore, MD 21236
Parkville Post Office, 8201 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234
Windsor Mill Post Office, 2513 N Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21244
Eastport Post Office, 821 Chesapeake Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403
Easton Main Post Office, 115 E Dover St., Easton, MD 21601
Salisbury Post Office, 816 E Salisbury Parkway, Salisbury, MD 21801
Bel Air Post Office, 202 Blum Court, Bel Air, MD 21014
Cockeysville Post Office, 115 Wright Ave., Cockeysville, MD 21030
Columbia Post Office, 6801 Oak Hall Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Edgewater Post Office, 39 Stepney Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037
Elkridge Post Office, 6655 Santa Barbara Road, Elkridge, MD 21075
Ellicott City Post Office, 3375 Ellicott Center Drive, Ellicott, MD 21043
Glen Burnie Post Office, 7596 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Lutherville Post Office, 9603 Deereco Road, Lutherville, MD 21093
Owings Mills Post Office, 10821 Red Run Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117
Pasadena Post Office, 4301 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122
Westminster Main Post Office, 345 Woodward Road, Westminster, MD 21157
Frederick Post Office, 201 E Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701