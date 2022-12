BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are looking for a person who they say attempted to rape someone.

The incident happened on December 13 in the 3000 block of Stranden Road in Southwest Baltimore.

Detectives released a sketch of the suspect and need help identifying them.

Anyone with information is encouraged too contact the Sex Offense detectives at 410-365-6341. For anonymous tips contact the Metro Crime stoppers: 1-866-7LOCKUP. Or text a tip to this website.