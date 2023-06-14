BCPSS Summer Food Program

BALTIMORE, Md — For most students in Baltimore City Public Schools, school has ended and summer has just begun.

But to make sure students are still getting the meals they need while school is out, BCPSS is bringing back their Summer Food Service Program. This year the program will run from now until August 25th.

Kids 18 and under can visit participating schools throughout the city to receive free breakfast and lunch. Each school will begin serving meals at different times. Some as early as 7:30 a.m.

Participating schools will have a brief pause after serving breakfast then resume about one to two hours later to serve lunch. You can find participating schools by using your zipcode or address here along with breakfast and lunch hours. Menus can be foundhere.

