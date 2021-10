BALTIMORE — After a deceased older man has been found, authorities are looking for the victims friends and family.

71 year-old Charles Smith was found dead in his home on the 1300 block of East Lanvale Street on October 6, 2021.

Investigators are looking for the next of kin but have been unable to locate any family or friends of the victim.

Anyone knowing the family of Mr. Charles Smith is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.