Heinz unveils a digital sauce dispenser that lets you mix condiments

The days of dipping your fries and chicken nuggets in one plain old sauce may soon be coming to an end.

Heinz is testing a new “Remix” condiment-mixing machine that allows people eating out to personalize their favorite sauces. The Remix is customizable and digital and allows you to create more than 200 different flavor combinations.

The machines are free-standing and have a touchscreen. In a press release, Heinz explains you first choose a base sauce; the machine currently allows ketchup, ranch, 57 Sauce or barbecue sauce. Then, you add what they call “enhancers.”

These extras include jalapeño, smoky chipotle, buffalo and mango. You can get these in three different levels of intensity depending on how much spice you like. Just some of the sauces you can create include buffalo ranch, jalapeño ketchup or mango barbecue sauce.

Heinz is debuting the Heinz Remix at this weekend’s National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago and will pilot it later this year or in early 2024. The company’s goal is for the machine to eventually be available at movie theaters, baseball stadiums and restaurants.

Heinz

If the Heinz Remix idea seems a bit familiar, it’s probably because it’s similar in concept to the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines you may have seen at your local movie theater and restaurant chains like Wendy’s, White Castle, and Noodles and Company. Like the Heinz machine for sauces, the Freestyle machines allow you to choose drinks and then then mix in some additional flavors.

The Freestyle machines offer dozens of Coca-Cola products, so you can try something totally new. For example, you can start with a base flavor like Cherry Coke, then top it with Fanta for a unique combination you won’t be able to find in stores.

While you wait for the Heinz Remix to hit a place near you, the brand recently launched a line of spicy ketchups you can get in stores now.

The ketchups come in three flavors, Chipotle (medium), Jalapeno (hot) and Habanero (hotter), and are priced at $3.99 per bottle.

Heinz

What flavor from the Heinz Remix machine will you be trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.