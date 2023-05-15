Formerly homeless woman wins $5 million in lottery

In 2017, Lucia Forseth did not have a home. Six years later, being able to afford a home shouldn’t be an issue for her.

The California woman just claimed a $5 million prize on a scratch-off ticket.

She told the lottery she bought one ticket at a Walmart in Pittsburg, California, as she was getting an oil change for her car. She said she thought at first she only won a free ticket. It took her a moment to realize she won the game’s grand prize.

Winning the lottery has been part of a life-changing year for her.

“Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million,” Forseth said in a lottery press release. “You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

According to the California Lottery, it takes in over $8 billion annually in revenue, paying out 66% of revenue in winnings. About three-fourths of the lottery’s revenue comes from scratch-off games.

The lottery says it has scratch-off games with top prizes of up to $20 million.

The odds of winning the grand prize of the $5 million scratch-off game is 1 in 3,088,854.

