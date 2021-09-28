Watch
PeoplesBank and WMAR work together to 'Fill the House'

Help us 'Fill the House'
WMAR
Community helps ABC2 fill the House of Ruth
Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 28, 2021
WMAR-2 News and PeoplesBank have joined forces again to 'Fill the House'. This annual fundraiser, hosted by WMAR and supported by PeoplesBank, is in its 5th year.

You can drop off donated items at five PeoplesBank locations:
Bel Air: 140 North Main Street Bel Air, MD 21014
Gardenville: 5415 Belair Road Baltimore, MD 21206
Hereford: 211 Mt. Carmel Road Parkton, MD 21120
Hunt Valley: Executive Plaza I// 11350 McCormick Road Suite 101 Hunte Valley, MD 21021
Perry Hall: 9651 Belair Road Baltimore, MD 21236

House of Ruth Maryland is in need of new diapers, wipes, formulas, comforters (of all sizes) pillows, blankets and new underwear for women and children.

You can donate at PeoplesBank, or join us on October 20th at the Weis Markets at Towson Place, located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, collecting donations.

