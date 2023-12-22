4th grade class at The Park School collects food to donate to Viva House

BALTIMORE — A small army of fourth grade students at The Park School of Baltimore loads up cars with bags of food, with a smile on their face and a pep in their step.

"I think by the end of 4th grade they could all get jobs at a grocery store, they're so good at packing bags," said teacher Jenny Harbold.

The students do this routine every month. It's their job to continue the decades-long tradition of providing food to Viva House, a food pantry in Southwest Baltimore.

"It's a really big part of our curriculum. We study homelessness and they all know about food insecurity and food deserts," said Harbold.

Harbold is one of the 4th grade teachers at Park School and has been working with Viva House since she started at the school 26 years ago.

"I think 4th grade is a magical year when they really start to think about other people. It's the perfect time for them to work on a community service project that's so meaningful."

The students are responsible for collecting, sorting and bagging the food. They have a specific list they must follow and make sure every bag is equal in food items.

And this month, for the holidays, the students added a little extra to the bags: homemade holiday cards and candy canes.

The partnership is about taking the classroom outside the walls of the Park School, giving the students hands-on lessons of what it means to care about others.