Even with inflation, restaurants more popular this holiday season

A survey of American consumers conducted by the National Restaurant Association shows more Americans are planning to dine out this holiday season compared to last year.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 63% of Americans say they will dine in a restaurant during the holiday season, which is up from 57% a year ago.

When including those who will utilize takeout, 89% will eat a main course from a restaurant during the holiday season.

Millennials, generally those ages 27-42, are the most likely to order from a restaurant during the holidays, the data revealed. Three out of four millennials said they will order from a restaurant during the holidays, compared to 65% of Gen Z members and 57% of baby boomers.

“Our research confirms that restaurants serve a practical need during the holiday season — giving guests the gift of time so they can enjoy the warmth of good company with family and friends,” said Michelle Korsmo, President of the National Restaurant Association. “The data also reveal that takeout and delivery remain critical components of the guest experience for every age group. From Gen-Z to Baby Boomers, restaurants have options to meet every need and taste preference, in this season and throughout the year.”

Dining in appears to be a more popular option this holiday season despite a higher inflation rate for food at restaurants than in grocery stores. According to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of food at home increased 1.7% in the 12 months ending in November. Meanwhile, the cost for food away from home increased 5.3%.

Food from full-service restaurants increased 4.3%, while food from limited-service restaurants rose 6%.

