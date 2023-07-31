'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25

Angus Cloud, an actor best known for his role as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in HBO's "Euphoria, has died at the age of 25.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the 25-year-old's publicist said he died at his family's home in Oakland, California. It said the family had to say goodbye to "an artist, a friend, a brother and a son."

Cloud had buried his father last week and intensely struggled with the loss, the family said, though they did not give an exact cause of death.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

In a post on X, an account for "Euphoria" said, "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud was scouted by a "Euphoria" casting associate while walking down the street in New York, where he had been working at a restaurant at the time.

He went on to star in the show's first two seasons and has had film and music video roles. He was finishing up three film projects at the time of his death.

