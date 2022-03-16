Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

More than 100 movies and TV shows leave the service on April 1.

A slew of "Pokemon" films, both the 1971 "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and its 2005 remake, are vanishing that day.

Other notable departures include "300" (2006), "As Good as it Gets" (1997), and "Bad Teacher" (2011).

April 1



300 (2006)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Ali (2001)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 1)

Bee Movie (2007)

Best of the Best (1989)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

Bright Star (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack 2 (1988)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Cross: Rise of the Villains (2019)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuces (2016)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Elaan (1971)

Five Nights in Maine (2015)

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Good Burger (1997)

Gremlins (1984)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hoff the Record (Seasons 1-2)

Hook (1991)

iCarly (Seasons 1-2)

I Love You, Man (2009)

In the Cut (2003)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Jagat (2015)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Jumanji (1995)

Katt Williams: American Hustle (The Movie) (2007)

Kicko & Super Speedo – 1 Season (2018)

Killa (2014)

Kiss & Cry (2017)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

LIFE 2.0 (2010)

Live by Night (2016)

Loaded (Season 1)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Metro (2016)

Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

My Dog Skip (2000)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Peasants Rebellion (2018)

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1)

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Salaakhen (1975)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Stargate (1994)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Hangover (2009)

The Holiday (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys (1987)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The New Guy (2002)

The Runaways (2010)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Tenth Man (2016)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Troy (2004)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Unthinkable (2010)

Watchmen (2009)

White Boy (2017)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2019) – Netflix Original removal.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo (1998)

Yanik Koza (Burned Cocoon) (Season 1)

Year One (2009)



April 4



Tango (2018)

April 5

Dark Light (2019)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Florida Project (2017)



April 9



House of the Witch (2017)

April 11



Going in Style (2017)

April 12



Macho (2016)

April 13



Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime Collection including:

Surviving R. Kelly (1 Season)

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact (2019)

