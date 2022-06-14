Make Perfect Pancakes And Omelets Every Time With This Clever Double-Sided Pan

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pancakes are a delicious, economical breakfast food that you can customize for the whole family. Whether you prefer traditional fluffy pancakes or enjoy added ingredients like banana or zucchini, pancakes are a crowd-pleasing morning treat. But making them perfectly round and evenly cooked can be a chore.

The Gotham Steel double pancake pan solves this issue. It is coated three times with a mineral coating, which creates a nonstick surface that doesn’t require oil or butter. In addition, unlike some nonstick pans, it is 100% free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium, so it won’t release toxins into your food or the air.

Since the coating is reinforced, it is safe to use metal utensils with this pancake pan. It’s also dishwasher-safe, so you can wipe it down and toss it in with your other dirty dishes.

The double-dome design makes it simple and safe to cook both sides of pancakes, omelets, frittatas, French toast and more. The pan distributes heat evenly throughout and has double ergonomic handles that are contoured for a secure grip and stay cool to the touch. All you have to do is flip the pan for consistent results.

Essentially, you just pour in the batter or omelet ingredients, close the lid and flip the pan when you’re ready.

This pan has more than 3,100 ratings and an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. Customers state that it is a perfect size for pancakes, eggs and more. They also say it’s easy to use and easy to clean.

“I made over-easy eggs in it and it was so simple,” wrote one reviewer, who shared a photo. “Once the eggs were done on the first side, I just closed it and flipped. The yokes didn’t break and none of it stuck to the pan. Once it was done, it just slid out of the pan and onto my plate. It was so much easier than trying to flip the eggs myself and there is barely any clean up.”

“Most useful pan I own,” another reviewer wrote. “This pan makes the most fluffy pancakes possible but also use it for omelets, hash browns, even single burgers.”

It is important to note that several customers say you must only use it over medium heat or foods tend to stick. Others add that they make more than breakfast in the pan, with suggestions like grilled cheese and salmon croquettes.

The Gotham Steel Double Pan has a list price of about $30, but it is currently 33% off at $19.99 on Amazon.

If you prefer stainless steel over copper, Cuisinart offers a 10-inch double pan that can be used together or apart.

The aluminum core heats quickly and evenly, plus you can use the pan on the stovetop or in the oven. It is nonstick, dishwasher-safe and the contoured handles stay cool on the stove. This pan has more than 2,600 ratings and an average rating of 4.7 stars, with 82% of shoppers giving it a full five stars. The Cuisinart FP2-24BK Frittata 10-Inch Nonstick Pan Set is currently 14% off at $36.29.

Meanwhile, CfoPiryx has a square ceramic option. Although it doesn’t have a high number of ratings yet, it has earned a solid 4.2 stars.

The red, double-sided pan has built-in magnets on the handle to keep the pans sealed while cooking. The ceramic nonstick material allows you to prepare everything from pancakes to meat or vegetables without grease or butter. This pan is available on Amazon for $37.99.

What is your favorite way to make pancakes?

