In Real Life: Paradise for Sale

“In Real Life” correspondent Natasha Del Toro shows what happens when a U.S. territory becomes a tax haven.
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 12, 2024
Economic divides widen in Puerto Rico as a new class of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs moves in.

The sandy beaches and historic towns of Puerto Rico make the island a vacation paradise for visitors. But in recent years, the economic divide between rich and poor Puerto Ricans has widened, and a recent influx of crypto currency tycoons has some locals speaking out.

In this episode of “In Real Life," correspondent Natasha Del Toro shows what happens when a U.S. territory becomes a tax haven.

