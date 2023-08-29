Dairy Queen will have Blizzards for just 85 cents for 2 weeks

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dairy Queen is celebrating the anniversary of its beloved Blizzard treat by offering up a great deal for two weeks only.

In celebration of the Blizzard’s creation in 1985, DQ is offering small Blizzards for just 85 cents from Sept. 11 to 24. The deal is only available in the restaurant’s app, so you’ll need to download it before heading out.

You’ll also need to sign up for DQ Rewards, then keep an eye out for the coupon to appear in your app. It may take up to 24 hours once you’re signed up, so make sure you do so ahead of time if you want to use the coupon right away on Sept. 11.

The deal is only good for a small Blizzard, so if you want a bigger treat, you’ll have to pay full price or scope out DQ’s app for other possible coupons.

The deal is also in celebration of DQ’s fall menu, which includes the return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, plus six other flavors that are either returning or brand new.

The popular Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is basically like taking pumpkin pie on the go and combining it with vanilla soft-serve ice cream. It’s blended together, then topped with whipped cream and nutmeg.

Other returning flavors include Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Choco-Dipped Strawberry and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie.

New this season is the Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter, which is different from a traditional Blizzard, as it has a filled center. The flavor blends vanilla soft-serve ice cream with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and peanut butter topping, which surround a marshmallow center.

If you’re not interested in any of the fall flavors, the deal also includes their regular Blizzards like chocolate chip cookie dough, Butterfinger and Snickers.

Will you be heading to your local Dairy Queen for an 85-cent Blizzard?

