1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Rebound Maryland
Making Ends Meet
Getting Back To Work
Doing What’s Right
Managing the Pressure
State of Education
We're Open
Maryland Unemployment
Vaccinating Maryland
News
Local News
State
In Focus: Coronavirus
In Focus
National
World
Education
Bridging the Gap
News Photo Gallery
Watercooler
News Literacy Project
Good to Know
The Race
Politics
Weather
7 Day Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Blogs
Weather Cams
Hurricane
Interactive Radar
In Focus: Voice for Veterans
Veteran Spotlight
Investigations
In Focus: Matter for Mallory
Maryland Mysteries
Healthy Holly Controversy
Contact WMAR-2 News Investigators
Consumer
Business
Your Health Matters
Conquering Addiction
Men's Health
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Travel
Midday Maryland
Sports
Orioles
Ravens
Lacrosse
Turkey Bowl
Student Athlete
High School
Entertainment
TV Listings
Community Calendar
Celebrity
The List
LAFF
Bounce TV
Escape TV
Blogs
Weather Blogs
Day in the Life
Taste Buds
Lifestyle
Chesapeake Bay
Outdoors
Religion
WMAR -2 Videos
WMAR-2 On YouTube
WMAR Originals
Grace & Glory
Marketplace
Contests
Everyday Heroes
WMAR-2 On the Go
Power of Age
Home Pros
Buying Guides
About WMAR
Advertise
WMAR-2 News Team
Contact Us
Station Jobs
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Maryland's Most Accurate Forecast
In Focus
Matter for Mallory
Maryland Unemployment
Rebound Maryland
We're Open Baltimore
Vaccinating Maryland
Voice for Veterans
Veteran Resources
Veteran Spotlight
Contests
WMAR on Facebook
Quick links...
Maryland's Most Accurate Forecast
In Focus
Matter for Mallory
Maryland Unemployment
Rebound Maryland
We're Open Baltimore
Vaccinating Maryland
Voice for Veterans
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Marketplace
Contests
Actions
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Backyard Billy's Green Egg Giveaway!
Sign up for the
Headlines Newsletter
and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the
Headlines Newsletter.
Click here to manage all Newsletters
An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.
2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020