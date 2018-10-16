Help WMAR-2 and our partners fill the House of Ruth

Thank you to all the sponsors helping us collect donations to "Fill the House".

Manor Care drop-off locations:

ManorCare Ruxton

7001 North Charles Street

Towson

ManorCare Towson

509 East Joppa Road

Towson

ManorCare Roland Park

4669 Falls Road

Baltimore

ManorCare Rossville

6600 Ridge Road

Baltimore

Arden Courts of Towson

8101 Bellona Ave

Towson

Springhouse of Pikesville

8911 Reisterstown Road

Pikesville

People's Bank drop-off locations:

Bel Air

140 North Main Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

Fallston

2209 Belair Road

Fallston, MD 21047

Gardenville

5415 Belair Road

Baltimore, MD 21206

Hunt Valley

Executive Plaza I

11350 McCormick Road

Suite 101

Hunt Valley, MD 21031

Perry Hall

9651 Belair Road

Baltimore, MD 21236

Hereford

211 Mt. Carmel Road

Parkton, MD 21120

GBMC drop-off locations

The Scripps Howard Foundation will match monetary donations. Donate by clicking here. The foundation will donate up to $10,000!!!