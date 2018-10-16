Help WMAR-2 and our partners fill the House of Ruth

Partly Cloudy
Thank you to all the sponsors helping us collect donations to "Fill the House".
Manor Care drop-off locations:
ManorCare Ruxton
7001 North Charles Street
Towson
ManorCare Towson
509 East Joppa Road
ManorCare Roland Park
4669 Falls Road
Baltimore
ManorCare Rossville
6600 Ridge Road
Arden Courts of Towson
8101 Bellona Ave
Springhouse of Pikesville
8911 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville
People's Bank drop-off locations:
Bel Air
140 North Main Street
Bel Air, MD 21014
Fallston
2209 Belair Road
Fallston, MD 21047
Gardenville
5415 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
Hunt Valley
Executive Plaza I
11350 McCormick Road
Suite 101
Hunt Valley, MD 21031
Perry Hall
9651 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
Hereford
211 Mt. Carmel Road
Parkton, MD 21120
GBMC drop-off locations
The Scripps Howard Foundation will match monetary donations. Donate by clicking here. The foundation will donate up to $10,000!!!