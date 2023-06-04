Chuck Todd to end his run hosting NBC's 'Meet the Press'

Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press," says he plans to leave the show later this year.

The 51-year-old Todd has hosted NBC's interview program since late 2014. Before that, he was the network's chief White House correspondent.

When he broke the news of his departure to viewers, he said his decision to leave was out of concern for his family.

"I've watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late," he said.

Todd moderated the show through the polarizing years of the Trump presidency and attracted his share of critics — including Trump himself — in the process. Speaking to viewers on Sunday, Todd said he took a balanced approach to the feedback he received.

"I take the attacks from partisans as compliments. And I take the genuine compliments with a grain of salt when they come from partisans."

SEE MORE: Chuck Todd Nabs 'Meet The Press' As David Gregory Exits NBC

During his tenure, Todd helped expand "Meet the Press" into a daily show and helped launch companion newsletter and podcast offerings.

Exactly when Todd will wrap up hosting isn't clear yet. NBC said it would occur in "the coming months.".

Kristen Welker, NBC's current chief White House correspondent, will take Todd's place as host. She will be the first Black moderator in the show's history and the first woman to host since its founder, Martha Roundtree, left in 1953.

NBC says Todd will remain with the network as chief political analyst and a long-form journalist.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com