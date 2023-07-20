Children's cup sold on Amazon recalled for high lead levels

Hundreds of thousands of children's cups were found to have high levels of lead, prompting a voluntary recall from their seller.

The seller Soojimus issued a voluntary recall for its product named CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cups on July 20 after the product was found to contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

If lead is ingested, specifically by children, its toxicity can cause negative health effects including developmental delays, behavioral issues and neurological damage. The CDC says children younger than 6 are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure effects because it can be easily absorbed in their nervous systems.

The cup recall states both the 8 ounce and 12 ounce models of the cups, which are sold in pairs in 12 different color combinations, were improperly manufactured, leading to the lead levels. This includes about 346,000 cups with matching straws sold on Amazon and Cupkin's websites from Jan. 2018 through March 2023.

Consumers who have bought the cup pairs in that period of time should immediately stop using them. Soojimus and Amazon are directly contacting known customers, and purchasers can also contact Soojimus directly for a full refund of the cups, which retail for about $20.

Soojimus can be reached by phone at 888-721-0096, by email at CPSC@Cupkin.com or on CUPKIN's website, where customers can click on the "recall" banner at the top of the page to submit a form.

