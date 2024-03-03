Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich, breaks basketball scoring record

Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich’s total of 3,617, amassed in just 86 games over three seasons at LSU (1967-70).
Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich, breaks basketball scoring record
Tony Gutierrez / AP
Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich, breaks basketball scoring record
Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 14:12:26-05

Iowa star Caitlin Clark became the all-time NCAA scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes’ game against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich’s total of 3,617, amassed in just 86 games over three seasons at LSU (1967-70).

Maravich’s record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s record with 33 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here