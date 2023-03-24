What Is a Background Check? – Complete Guide 2023

If you're wondering what a background check is and its significance, it’s an assessment of an individual's history, academic experience, job history, criminal history, economic background, and other applicable details to determine if they’re suitable for a job, housing, or other activities.

In this post, we'll discuss deeply the meaning of a background check, its purpose, and the way it operates.

What Is A Background Check?

A background check is an extensive review of a person's individual, professional, and criminal past. It can reveal personal information like a name, date of birth, and contact details.

It can also include educational and job experience, criminal history, civil court records, fiscal facts, driving records, standing on the sex offender registry, and official permits or credentials. The amount of detail in a background check might depend upon the reason for the check and the applicable laws and regulations.

Importance Of Background Checks

Doing background checks can be an important process for personal matters. They can provide individuals with the data required to decide who they associate with or welcome into their lives.

For instance, a background check can bring up information about a possible roommate or love interest, such as whether they have a criminal history, have had issues with substance abuse, or have financial problems that might put the person in danger.

Checking someone's background can be a beneficial exercise for reconnecting with previous acquaintances or family members and ascertaining their current whereabouts and condition.

Moreover, it can help individuals maintain their identity and guard against any potential scams that may have taken advantage of their private details. To sum up, undergoing a background check can offer a sense of assurance and help individuals make wiser choices in their private life.

How To Conduct A Background Check

To use BeenVerified to do a background check, adhere to the following procedure:

Go to the BeenVerified homepage and sign up for an account

homepage and sign up for an account Specify the complete name of the individual you’re looking for, plus any other specific details, such as their most recent address or telephone number

Choose the person's current state of residence or, if applicable, a place they have lived in the past

Examine the various cost models and choose the one that meets your requirements the most effectively

Purchase the plan you chose and wait for your document to be created

Go over the document, which could have details such as criminal accounts, work background, educational background, and other data

If you have any questions or concerns about the information provided in the report, you can reach out to BeenVerified's customer support team for assistance

It’s critical to be aware that the data shown in a background investigation can only be as precise as the sources it’s retrieved from, and in some cases, there may be restrictions on the type of data that’s allowed to be obtained for personal reasons.

What Shows up on a Background Check

A background check can involve various data, depending on what it’s being used for and how in-depth it needs to be. Generally, the review may contain personal information, past criminal convictions, work experience, academic background, financial background, and more.

Data that might be included can include

Military service: Confirming the service record and discharge status of military personnel

Confirming the service record and discharge status of military personnel Employment history: Former bosses, positions held, duration of employment, and additional information

Former bosses, positions held, duration of employment, and additional information Educational qualifications : Academic qualifications such as degrees, certifications, and diplomas can be obtained

: Academic qualifications such as degrees, certifications, and diplomas can be obtained Personal details : Details such as appellation, age, date of birth, social security identification number, present and prior locations, phone numbers, email accounts

: Details such as appellation, age, date of birth, social security identification number, present and prior locations, phone numbers, email accounts Criminal records: Criminal offenses leading to a felony or misdemeanor conviction, court orders for arrests, and sex offender registry listings are all matters that can be taken into consideration

Criminal offenses leading to a felony or misdemeanor conviction, court orders for arrests, and sex offender registry listings are all matters that can be taken into consideration Civil records: Judicial proceedings, insolvencies, and more

Judicial proceedings, insolvencies, and more Financial history: Credit ratings, insolvency filings, encumbrances, and other related matters

Credit ratings, insolvency filings, encumbrances, and other related matters Social media presence : Activity and data shared on websites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other similar ones

: Activity and data shared on websites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other similar ones References: Checking the accuracy of the personal and job-related references that the person has given

Checking the accuracy of the personal and job-related references that the person has given Driving record: Infractions of traffic laws, the condition of one's license, and additional related matters

Infractions of traffic laws, the condition of one's license, and additional related matters Professional licenses: Confirming the authenticity of permits held by professionals such as physicians, attorneys, accountants, and the like

It’s essential to be aware that the range and level of details included in a background check can differ contingent upon the objective and extent of the check, as well as the rules and rules overseeing background checks in a particular locale.

What Are The Different Types Of Background Checks

Depending on what is needed, different kinds of background checks can be done. Some of the most frequently utilized kinds of background checks include

Employment History Verification: This kind of investigation requires confirming a person's employment record, including positions held, the length of time they worked, and the cause of leaving previous jobs

This kind of investigation requires confirming a person's employment record, including positions held, the length of time they worked, and the cause of leaving previous jobs Professional License Verification: This kind of assessment necessitates confirming any licenses or credentials that a person has

This kind of assessment necessitates confirming any licenses or credentials that a person has Credit History Check: Inspecting a person's credit report is a way to evaluate their money management skills and track record with taking on debt

Inspecting a person's credit report is a way to evaluate their money management skills and track record with taking on debt Driving Record Check: This form of examination requires confirming a person's driving record, such as any traffic offenses, collisions, or license revocations

This form of examination requires confirming a person's driving record, such as any traffic offenses, collisions, or license revocations Social Media Check: This kind of inspection necessitates examining someone's social media accounts to evaluate their online habits and conduct

This kind of inspection necessitates examining someone's social media accounts to evaluate their online habits and conduct Criminal Background Checks: An investigation of an individual's past involving the uncovering of any criminal offenses they may have committed, including both serious and minor ones

An investigation of an individual's past involving the uncovering of any criminal offenses they may have committed, including both serious and minor ones Reference Check: This kind of investigation entails contacting someone's references to find out details about their professional background and character

This kind of investigation entails contacting someone's references to find out details about their professional background and character Education Verification: This kind of verification entails confirming a person's academic qualifications, such as the degrees they have achieved and the period of time they attended school

It should be taken into account that depending on the kind of job or the sector in which a person will be employed, different varieties of background checks could be necessary.

Best Background Check Services – What Is A Background Check

BeenVerified is a web-based background check service that offers a straightforward and simple-to-navigate platform for people and companies to carry out background research.

By having access to a complete repository of public records, BeenVerified furnishes a range of search possibilities to help customers find data concerning people, such as their criminal history, communication information, and professional background.

The service is inexpensive and provides a selection of subscription options to fulfill different necessities and financial plans. Whether you're attempting to get in touch with an old companion or just want to gratify your inquisitiveness, BeenVerified is a helpful tool for executing background checks.

BeenVerified offers two different options for a background check: a monthly subscription plan starting at $26.89 a month or a single report for $19.95. They also provide a 3-month plan for $17.48 per month and a 6-month plan for $15.83 monthly.

PeopleLooker is a website that allows users to do background checks on an individual by entering their name, address, telephone number, or email address. It utilizes public records and other sources of info to create thorough reports about a person, including past criminal history, educational background, and work experience.

The service cost is based on the number of reports requested and the website is easy to use. Nevertheless, it’s recommended to compare different background check services to select the best one for your necessities.

Looker's background check service provides an option to purchase a single report for a dollar or to sign up for a subscription plan. The monthly rate starts at $18.28 and they also offer a 3-month plan costing $42.62 and a 6-month plan at $69.44, although prices may be altered.

TruthFinder is an online background check tool that allows users to search for public records and other data sources related to particular individuals. It offers various reports that include details about criminal records, job history, educational background, and more.

It offers various packages with a user-friendly interface, but it's important to explore other background check services to find the most suitable option.

A full month of TruthFinder access is available for the cost of $27.78.

Conclusion – What Is A Background Check

Ultimately, a background check is a critical asset for judging a person's past and whether or not they’re a good fit for a job or something else.

By collecting info about someone's criminal past, job history, educational credentials, credit score, and more, a background check can help to protect individuals and workplaces.

If you’re a person who needs to perform a background check, it’s essential to team up with a reliable background check provider to make sure you get precise and dependable information.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

