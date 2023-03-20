US Search Review: A Legit Background Check Service?

By: Paradise Media LLC

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WMAR.

Many feel as though we have become detached from the rest of the globe lately. It's challenging to reestablish relationships with folks we've grown distant from, even as things start to return to normal.

We begin to doubt our ability to trust people as we become more active online since so many people hide their genuine selves from view.

Fortunately, US Search gathers information from countless unofficial internet sources to clarify murky times.

You might find out a relative's phone number or learn a concerning detail about an online admirer in the next few moments. Continue reading to learn how US Search functions and what tools are available to you.

Is US Search Legit?

US Search has gone to great lengths to provide reliable information, both in 1993 when they first began doing background checks and now.

With a quick start wizard to help, and affordable rates for individual scans and monthly memberships, the US Search review process couldn't be any easier. The best part is that you will get the desired outcomes in just a few minutes.

Pros

Fair refunding practices

Affordable membership fees

30 years or so in business

Launcher wizard

Cons

Pricing isn't very apparent

Only accessible within the US

Despite having access to a much smaller number of records than US Search, many background check firms assert that they’re on par. Its advantages include a fast start wizard to speed up scans and a return policy for users who find the platform ineffective.

US Search has been in business for almost 30 years, which has helped it refine its procedures and give people the outcomes they want. This US Search background check report eliminates all the uncertainty if you're on the fence about conducting one.

US Search Review – Key Features

As one of the best background check services, US Search stands out thanks to a number of essential features. Next, let's look at all of these in more detail.

Stop an Annoying Caller

Anybody is legitimate for telemarketers, stalkers, and any other kind of predator since mobile phone numbers became public a few years ago.

US Search enables you to look up a caller's identity when you get a text or phone call from an unknown number. With this knowledge, you can take the proper steps to stop the harassment by blocking them and using the appropriate channels.

Build Business Contacts

Whether operating online or offline, growing businesses need to attract new customers. Using tools like US Search allows you to profile people as you create your contact list.

Results can be filtered by age, financial condition, and whether or not they would be a suitable fit for your establishment.

It’s feasible to tailor communications to prospective clients with services or products that speak especially to them using the information discovered during a search.

Track Down a Long-Lost Family Member

We frequently become distant from our family members over time, even in our modern environment.

Perhaps you wish to find a distant relative you used to play with as a youngster, find a parent or child you disagreed with 20 years ago, or identify family members who were displaced by a tragedy. You can re-establish touch with these folks by learning where they’re right now using US Search.

Using US Search, you may conduct such discreet searches without frightening away family members with whom you want to mend connections. Unlike social networks, these people won't be aware that you’re searching for them unless you’re prepared.

Reconnect With Old Friends

Everyone has buddies from college or high school with whom they've lost contact over the years. You can use US Search to try to find someone using the few remaining details you have about a former connection and its millions of records in its database.

You'll have the best luck finding an old friend if you have their phone number or know their full name and location information.

If you have access to your classmate's contact information, you can choose to get in touch with them, or you can learn something that makes you decide against it.

Learn Red Flags About Your Date

Behind a computer screen, it's almost too simple for people to conceal who they really are. Users of online dating sites might seek confidence in the person they're conversing with before interacting in person because this is the new standard.

With the help of the US Search date check, you can conduct a full examination on your potential spouse by providing names or phone numbers.

Within minutes, you'll know the results, and you may decide if you want to encounter this individual in person based on your assessment.

Uncover a Person’s Criminal History

The criminal history check from US people Search is perfect if you're wondering about a roommate or the neighbor who just moved in next door. If you only have access to a phone number or first and last name, you can still search.

To learn more about the past of persons close to you, you can also type in an address.

Mugshots, arrest dates, descriptions of the offense, and the seriousness of the charges may all appear in search results. Also, you can view information about the event and driving offenses, such as DUIs.

If you're looking for a new roommate, US Search allows you to view liens, judgments, and bankruptcies.

Private Searching

Regardless of who you choose to research, US people Search will maintain your browsing history private. All inquiries are encrypted and protected by the service, so no one will ever be able to tell that you’re trying to find out their personal information. Knowing that your information is safe behind US people Search's security wall will give you peace of mind.

Hide What You Don’t Want to Know

You can choose to have your personal information deleted from US Search's extensive database. To exclude a report or reports, all you need to do is conduct a search for yourself and choose the reports you wish to exclude. To remove that data from future scans, US Search will issue a confirmation email.

US Search Background Check Reviews From Real Users

Surprisingly, US People Search isn't listed on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website or TrustPilot, likely because the background check service isn't yet accredited by the BBB.

With a mere 1.9 out of 5 stars overall, US Search reviews on Consumer Affairs are mostly negative. However, recent US Search reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, including the following:

After 2019, there are no bad evaluations. However, the majority resemble the following:

The most recent US Search review on Sitejabber is from October 2021. However, nearly all of them are one star.

Alternatives to US Search Background Check

While not everyone will find US Search appealing, the company has a refund policy. Have a look at one of the alternatives listed below if you're seeking something a little different.

BeenVerified's main goal is to deliver data to you in the form that suits you best. On a computer or through fully-featured apps on your preferred mobile device, the background search website makes it simple to find information. If you want to take a second look at the results later on, you may upload data to your hard disk once they’re available.

Only 100 searches are permitted monthly under BeenVerified's top plan. However, this should be sufficient for the majority of customers. You can utilize BeenVerified to hunt up information on a certain property or find unclaimed money.

BeenVerified only permits 100 searches per month, whereas US people Search permits an unlimited number

BeenVerified can be used on any device

TruthFinder has the exceptional capacity to search the dark web and gain access to data that the majority of other background check services are still unable to.

TruthFinder may be able to provide additional information about ominous figures or potential frauds because suspect individuals frequently utilize the dark web to consciously conceal information about themselves.

Although TruthFinder has several hidden fees that don't become apparent until you’re well into an inquiry, its charges are comparable to those of US Search. Scans take a while to finish. Therefore, it's bad that you have to pay to see your information.

US people Search is more user-friendly and delivers quicker results

TruthFinder has access to countless sites, including those on the dark web

Users of Spokeo have the option to do free fundamental background searches on any subject of their choosing.

That these searches are not as thorough as a full report shouldn't come as a surprise. To deliver the most comprehensive results possible, the service searches through 12 billion different records.

The searches on Spokeo don't take very long to finish because there is so much data to process. You can download the results directly to your smartphone, saving you from repeating the same searches later on.

The major drawback is that it relies too much on social media instead of enough on official websites.

A streamlined approach used by both businesses allows for speedy outcomes

Unlike US Search, which has 43 million sources, Spokeo has billions

US Search Background Check Review – Important Considerations

Background check services used to be exclusive to a small group of people in the not too distant past. Access to millions of sources of data and the ability to extract otherwise private information are made feasible by platforms like US Search.

Other websites claim free inquiries, but these just delve a little further into the public record database to provide you with the details you probably already know. Even though the best background checks are paid for, they go much further than any free services.

A person's money, employment history, criminal background, and much more may all be researched with a little luck. With just a name, residence, or phone number, US people Search makes it possible to find this data.

Be aware that when conducting searches for jobs, loan services, or rental properties, you cannot use non-Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) compliant services. Only personal research or client development may be done on US people Search and comparable sites.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About US Search

Answers to a few of the most frequently asked queries about US people Search and its services can be found here.

Is US Search Free?

It’s not US search free to run a background check on US Search. The use of its services is unlimited for a monthly cost. Contrary to what they might claim, free background check websites only retrieve minimal information from open sources.

Is US Search Legal?

Absolutely, it’s entirely legal to utilize US people Search for private purposes. Using the service to research future coworkers, renters, or borrowers is prohibited.

How Do I Find Someone’s Address in the US?

You simply enter a person's name or phone number into US Search, and the background checking will take care of the rest.

The service will search private databases for prior addresses, career histories, criminal records, and a lot more in addition to a current residence.

Can I Find Out Who a Phone Number Belongs to In the USA?

If you want to know who is calling you, you can use the reverse mobile number search option on US Search. All you have to do to find the owner is enter the contact information into the US Search website.

Final Thoughts on US Search Review

If you're looking for a cost-effective way to find out more about people you frequently interact with or long-lost acquaintances you want to re-establish touch with, US Search review is a great solution.

Throughout the course of its thirty years as a background check service, the company has created a tried and true system for gathering data, and it provides results promptly and simply.

No matter which US Search review you use, nobody else will know that you conducted a background check. Currently, US people Search offers an unbeatable 5-day trial for only $1.99 to try out the service.

If you decide US Search is not for you after signing up, you may still cancel your subscription by using the refund policy. There are numerous benefits to using US Search right now thanks to this risk-free strategy.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

