Spot Pet Insurance Reviews 2023: Insurance Policies, Pros, Cons and Alternatives

Getting a pet can be a great addition to your family, but between food and supplies, vaccinations, routine vet exams, sudden illnesses, and accidents, owning a pet can significantly increase your overall expenses.

Buying pet insurance is a good way to save money and ensure your furry friend gets good healthcare in the event of an emergency.

There are plenty of pet insurance providers on the market, all offering different coverage plans. In this article, we take a closer look at Spot pet insurance, one of the leading pet insurance companies in 2023.

Keep reading to learn what Spot pet health insurance brings to the table, what customers are saying about the company, and why we think it’s one of the best pet insurance companies on the market.

Pros:

They will reimburse you for the expenses incurred due to a medical examination if you contract such a disease or experience such a calamity.

You can choose between accident and sickness coverage and coverage for harmful events.

With low $100 deductibles, it's within reach for most people.

Multi-pet discounts available

Cons:

Insurance is only available for dogs and cats, not exotic pets.

About Spot Pet Insurance: Overview

The company offers pet insurance that covers your cats and dogs in the event of accidental illness and injuries. Spot’s coverage is unique because it will offer consultation fee reimbursement under specific conditions, unlike other policies.

A yearly deductible is a cost you'll be responsible for paying if you have certain types of insurance. A lesser deductible is available, and the annual legal maximum can be set anywhere from zero to ten thousand dollars, depending on your preference.

The insurance company covers the following:

Specialist counseling

Diagnostic tests

Alternative treatments for chronic conditions

Prescription medicines

Surgery

Though not included in Spot's standard plans, compelling benefits of Spot pet insurance reviews are covered by two supplemental packages: Gold Precautionary Therapy and Platinum Treatment Methods, providing the best pet insurance for dogs and cats.

The company’s Platinum and Gold health and well-being plans will also pay for a part of the expense of routine dentistry maintenance and other regular checkups that a veterinarian gives.

If you own more than one companion, you may be eligible for a discount with Point's amount of co-offer.

What Does Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

Is pet insurance worth it? Thanks to the accident and health insurance, one will not have to worry about medical costs if they have an injury or get sick.

This plan pays for the following costs:

Employing regenerative medicine in the healing process could reduce hospitalization rates.

For example, ear infections are among the many illnesses that might strike.

Offering help for a wide variety of behavioral issues.

Medicine that requires a prescription.

X-rays.

Prescription food items are prescribed by a doctor and purchased with money from a health care savings or flexible spending account.

Medical imaging scans like CT and MRI.

Microchipping.

Examples of muscle strain and accidental intoxication.

Many strategies for combating the disease.

Use the proper medicinal supplements to treat a condition covered by your Spot pet insurance.

Surgeries.

Items such as bandages, fracture casts, and splints are examples of what can be found in a first aid kit.

What Doesn’t Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

Like the best life insurance for people, Spot Insurance doesn’t offer coverage in certain conditions.

The company does not pay for daycare, boarding, or medical emergencies outside a patient's insurance deductible period.

While the company's base pet insurance plan does not provide regular well-being checkups, the Platinum and Gold post-exposure prophylaxis airdrops may assist.

The expenses listed below are just examples of those that will not be covered:

Condition or situation as it is now

Negative behaviors that injure others on purpose or by mistake.

Procedures performed for reasons other than relieving pain or preventing illness.

Everyday hotel stays with child care included

intimate interactions that may or may not result in pregnancy, lactation, or reproduction

Nutritional supplements, including vitamins and other food additives, help prevent and treat illness.

Plans Available From Spot Pet Insurance

Spot insurance is a pet insurance firm that provides pet insurance policies for cats, dogs, and other animals.

Dogs:

Solely illness and disaster

Disasters

Cats:

Disasters

Just Accidents and Ailments

The insured may be responsible for covering the cost of a veterinarian's initial assessment and any further care if their pet is injured or ill.

The price of toxic regulation and immediate aid may be included here, as the expense of continuous therapy, surgical intervention, medications, etc.

Illnesses like cancer, thyroid difficulties, respiratory troubles, and the immunotherapy virus appear to be conditions that the dangerous circumstances and incapacity insurance would only protect.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Coverage Options

Spot pet health insurance provides the following coverage options:

Coverage Limits

You can choose a yearly premium cap between $2,500 and limitless storage space on this site.

Deductibles

When you've used up your annual maximum, your plan will start paying for covered veterinary expenses.

The annual deductibles for Spot pet insurance hazardous incidents policy and harmful incidents coverage are between $100 and $1,000.

Most Spot pet insurance policies cover preventative care without requiring patients to pay out-of-pocket costs.

Spot pet insurance will reimburse a predetermined percentage of eligible medical expenses up to the policy maximum when the annual deductible is met.

Payment rates of 70%, 80%, and 90% are offered by two of Spot's core programs. Preventive medical services are not included in the percentages.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Waiting Periods for Coverage

Most pet insurance policies include a waiting time before they start paying claims.

The "waiting period" begins on the policy's effective date and continues until the policyholder submits a claim. For instance, Spot insurance imposes a 14-day waiting time for accidents and sickness.

When comparing Spot insurance to other pet insurance companies, you'll find that their accident status is significantly shorter than the two weeks it mandates for its customers.

The average waiting period for vet bills is two weeks, but Spot's may be much longer if the pet develops a serious illness.

In some cases, like with an ACL tear, an insurance company may lengthen the period during which coverage is delayed (ACL).

Spot pet insurance cannot impose required wait times while cashing out again on coverage, so you can be assured that you won't be denied services because of a delay in your application.

How Much Does Spot Cost?

To illustrate, let's say you live in Texas and own a year-old female dog. If you select a program with $500 in insurance, $5,000 in benefit cap, and a 90% payback percentage, your monthly charge will be $36.54.

Under these terms, we can only offer a maximum return of $5,000.

Domestic short-haired cats under a year old are also qualified for the same coverage for $16.51 per month.

Factors like the type of coverage you select, the size, the breed of your animal, and your geographic region will determine how much you pay for pet insurance.

Pet Insurance Cost Comparison

COMPANY SAMPLE MONTHLY COST FOR DOGS SAMPLE MONTHLY COST FOR CATS LEARN MORE Spot $36.54 $16.51 Get A Quote >> Lemonade $19.44 $11.00 Get A Quote >> Trupanion $70.12* $30.88* Get A Quote >> Embrace $29.71 $12.22 Get A Quote >> Healthy Paws $26.89 $11.93 Get A Quote >>

Spot Price Comparison for Dogs

Breed Name Under 1-Year-Old 3 Years Old 5 Years Old 8 Years Old 10 Years Old Labrador Retriever $43.49 $46.59 $52.80 $86.97 $111.82 German Shepherd Dog $36.54 $39.15 $44.38 $73.09 $93.97 Golden Retriever $43.49 $46.59 $52.80 $86.97 $111.82 French Bulldog $59.02 $63.24 $71.67 $118.04 $151.77

Spot Price Comparison for Cats

Breed Name Under 1 Year Old 3 Years Old 5 Years Old 8 Years Old 10 Years Old Ragdoll $16.51 $16.51 $19.26 $27.52 $34.40 Exotic Shorthair $24.14 $24.14 $28.16 $40.23 $50.28 British Shorthair $24.14 $24.14 $28.16 $40.23 $50.28 Domestic Shorthair $16.51 $16.51 $19.26 $27.52 $34.40

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Top Features

Following are some of the best features offered by Spot pet health insurance provider.

Spot pet insurance is a customer-friendly website that allows pet owners to get Spot pet insurance reviews and register their pet in the firm's insurance policy all in one convenient place. One of its main selling points is the convenience of its site.

Visitors to the site who are curious about the different types of Spot pet insurance accessible can read examples of Spot pet insurance reviews posted for reference.

Claims: A claim can be submitted using the public portal or the mobile apps that Spot insurance provides. When filing a claim for Spot pet insurance reviews for medical care, you have approximately 270 days from the commencement of treatment.

Animal medical expenses are not covered by Spot insurance, and you must pay for them out of pocket and provide receipts for Spot pet insurance.

Customer service: You may reach Local support Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm Eastern time. If you have any questions, please call Bugs at (800) 905-1595. In addition, there is a contact page on the main website where you can email the business.

App: Both Android and available for iOS may get their hands on a copy of the Pinpoint application by clicking the appropriate download button. Spot pet insurance reviews, filing complaints, and checking up on the status of statements may all be made directly from the mobile app.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Optional Features

Two components of preventative food packs, the gold and platinum parcels, are available for individuals who wish to pay for an annual routine exam.

Gold Preventative Care Coverage

The $250 annual reimbursement for preventative medical attention is the jewel in the crown of the spotlighting solution.

General health checkup of the patient.

An antidote to heartworm disease

Stool samples.

Vaccination programs.

Taking care of your teeth and gums is part of good dental hygiene.

Dog heartworm medication.

Feline outbreaks virus cure is an example of a Spot pet insurance area needing attention.

Platinum Preventative Care Coverage

In addition to the benefits of owning gold, Spot pet insurance would be eligible for a maximum annual reimbursement of $450 for preventative medical care.

A verified urinalysis and a diagnostic test are other clean health bills.

Prevention from insects as well as heartworm disease for your pet.

Distemper vaccine to dogs.

Assist in the procedure of sterilizing pets.

You may be eligible for coverage for preventative care for your dog or cat if they have undergone treatments for a treatable wide range of ailments for 180 days.

Conditions that were already present at the time of enrollment, care for children, BOA, and DING, are not insured.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Spot vs. Competitors

Here, we review Spot pet insurance against other leading pet insurance providers.

Spot vs. Lemonade

Lemonade's basic coverage protects against both physical ailments, while Spot's flexible options let families pick between catastrophe coverage and injury/disease coverage.

Thanks to the available contributions, medical care, vet visits for covered accidents and illnesses, and dental care are all within reach. Spot's plan covers all injuries and illnesses; the standard plan pays for some physical therapy sessions.

An insured female mixed-breed dog in Texas, aged one and in good health, would pay $36.54 monthly to Spot insurance and $19.44 per month to Lemonade, respectively, for our hypothetical example coverage.

Both plans have a $500 deductible per year, a $5,000 maximum benefit, and a 90% reimbursement rate.

Spot insurance, a domesticated shorthair cat less than one year old, has a monthly premium of $16.51, while Lemonade, a similar cat, has a premium of only $11.

According to our Lemonade Pet Insurance Review, the company only offers coverage in 35 states and the District of Columbia, whereas Spot insurance is accessible in all 50 states.

Spot vs. Trupanion

Spot, and Trupanion Insurance only cover dogs and cats. While the companies have waiting periods, they are extremely distinct.

The waiting period for Trupanion is five days for injuries and 30 days for illnesses. Spot has a waiting period of 14 days for both illnesses and accidents.

Trupanion does not include microchipping in its standard plans as Spot insurance does. It also doesn't offer a preventative care option for routine wellness coverage. However, Spot offers all these and covers pet exams related to injuries and illnesses.

Spot policies have annual deductibles and coverage limits (even though you don't get to choose a policy with unlimited annual coverage limits) and reimbursement rates of your choice.

Policies from Trupanion have no coverage limits and a 90% reimbursement rate. Also, Spot has an annual deductible, while Trupanion has a per-condition deductible.

Spot vs. Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Unlike Spot insurance, Pumpkin isn't counting on random chance alone. Instead, it focuses on accidents and illnesses, with a health care supplement tacked on.

Spot and Pumpkin pet insurance provides annual plans suitable for pet owners because they cover many animals.

Our Pumpkin Pet Insurance Review shows that customers can count on a 90% reimbursement rate across all Pumpkin plans, while the Spot insurance network reimburses their expenses at a variable rate (80%-100%). Pumpkin might pay for the vet visit.

If you use Spot insurance, you'll be reimbursed for your outlays after making them.

Spot vs. Healthy Paws

Spot insurance provides two types of insurance, accident-only and wellness, while Healthy Paws provides only one type of coverage that guards against accidents and disease.

Believe claims that accidents and illness policies are part of health. Healthy Paws offers annual protection plans for your pet, comparable to Spot's yearly limits and changeable reimbursement percentages.

While Spot insurance does not provide an estimated schedule for claim processing, Healthy Paws typically handles claims between 2–10 days.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently answered questions about Spot pet health insurance.

How Do I Buy Pet Insurance From Spot?

When you go to the Spot Insurance website, you can get a quote by answering a few questions and clicking the "Free Quotation" or "Get a Quote" button.

Whether you're insuring a cat or a dog, the pet's age, breed, and gender are among the basic information you'll be asked to enter.

Spot insurance requires pets to be at least eight weeks old before being eligible for coverage. Senior pets are welcome at any time of year.

You can get coverage for numerous pets simultaneously if you submit specific info through the quote procedure about each animal.

Spot insurance requires you to provide your email address and zip code before using the app. Don't stress about purchasing insurance after receiving a quote; doing so is voluntary.

Is There a Waiting Period for the Spot Policy?

After 14 days since your cat or dog's previous visit to Spot insurance, they will be welcome to return. Spot's mandatory waiting period is uniform across all age groups and health statuses, unlike the practices of certain other insurers.

Spot insurance has a standard waiting time of fourteen days. Some insurance companies make dogs with hip problems or cruciate ligament damage wait a year before providing coverage.

Does Spot Offer a Wellness Plan?

Spot insurance offers two health promotion programs that can assist with the cost of preventative care. The monthly fee for each extra pet with the Gold Package is $9.95, while the Platinum Edition costs $24.95.

Does Spot Cover Preexisting Conditions?

Spot insurance does not cover dogs and other animals if they have pre-existing problems.

If, during a routine exam, it is determined that your pet has a serious condition, the spot insurance company will not pay for treatment while the pet is still in the waiting period.

If it has been more than 15 months since your pet's last symptom, the insurance company will likely not consider the chronic condition.

Nevertheless, any issues with your knees or joints you discover before the insurance kicks in will not be covered. This is because these illnesses are considered in the animal's past for the rest of its life.

Does Spot Cover Spaying and Neutering?

Spaying and neutering are covered under the Spot insurance Platinum Preventative Care upgrade. Spaying and neutering are not covered by either the base plan or the Gold Preventative Care upgrade from Spot insurance.

Does Spot Cover Dental Cleanings?

Cleaning your teeth is covered by the Platinum and Gold Preventative Care riders from Point, although these riders' prices vary from $100 to $150 annually.

Nevertheless, Spot's standard Accidents & Sickness and Accident insurance does not cover preventative dental care such as checkups.

How Do I Contact Spot’s Customer Service?

Spot pet insurance reviews line is open from 8 am until (EST) Monday through Friday. Users who cannot reach a professional by phone during office time can instead fill out a web-based contact form.

The contact form allows users to submit questions about Spot pet insurance reviews. There is no chatbot service available to clients from this company.

Does Spot Have Any Coverage Limits?

Spot's annual policy limitations are $2500 - $10,000, with the opportunity to buy unlimited coverage also available.

Does Spot Have a Deductible?

Depending on your chosen insurance plan, you may or may not have the option to pay a significant premium for Spot insurance.

How Do I File a Claim With Spot?

Claim submissions can be made through the site's claims form or the claims button inside the app, where consumers can take a picture of their receipt.

We will contact your veterinarian directly if medical documents for Spot insurance are required. Consumers had 270 years from the date that treatment was received to file a claim after that date.

How Long Does It Take Spot To Reimburse a Claim?

Spot insurance will refund you again for the price of the vet visit through electronic funds transfer to your savings account or via paper check once you have paid the bill and completed the claim process.

If you need to file an appeal, the claim could take up to one month to complete.

How Do I Cancel a Pet Insurance Policy From Spot?

Cancellation of insurance coverage is a customer service option made available around the clock, seven days a week. Still, Spot insurance users must contact the company directly by phone or email to do it.

Spot Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Bottom Line

Getting Spot Pet Insurance can help you provide your pet with the best possible healthcare.

While Spot insurance doesn’t cover exotic pets, it will cover the cost of your dog and cat’s veterinary treatment if they are injured in an accident or develop a sudden illness.

Spot also has you covered if you're looking for a way to ease the financial burden of frequent wellness treatment for your pet.

We suggest getting quotes and policy samples from at least three diverse companies before making a final call.

