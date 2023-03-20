Spokeo Review: Is It the Best People Search Engine?

By: Paradise Media LLC

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WMAR.

Is Spokeo safe? The safety of the people we care for is more in danger than ever since the world isn't as safe as it was in the past. Getting to know those around you might mean the difference between ease and constant concern, whether they’re nearby or online.

Thankfully, background check firms like Spokeo are available to provide us with information we would not otherwise have access to.

Spokeo's 12 billion records at your fingertips, affordable membership options, and quick results make it simple to find personal details about others in a short amount of time. This article examines Spokeo's features in detail and discusses what makes it a worthwhile service to use.

Spokeo Review – At a Glance

Since its launch in 2006, Spokeo has honed its capacity to offer background data, criminal records, or perhaps even leads for locating an old buddy.

Since Spokeo utilizes over 12 billion records for every search, over 20 million people have grown to trust the service throughout this period. Plans are reasonably priced, and outcomes are available immediately.

Pros

12 billion or more records

Lightning-quick outcomes

Countless PDF downloads

Plans that are inexpensive

A user-friendly website

Cons

Available only in the US

Certain services have additional costs

Overly dependent on social media

Some government search data is lacking

When it comes to finding reliable results from a people search service, is Spokeo legit? Since its launch in 2006, Spokeo has met the requirement of providing reliable results. Spokeo will assist you in creating a thorough report from any piece of data you may have about a person.

If you're unsure, use Spokeo and check the outcomes for yourself.

Spokeo Review – Key Features

Is Spokeo legit? Spokeo is a reliable background check service thanks to a number of important features. Discover all of its capabilities by reading on.

Free Searches

You can use Spokeo for free by providing a name or contact information to get the most basic results. It does offer a small bit of information, but practically all of it’s illegible and obscured.

In searching through the data, those who can interpret what is written should be able to glean some useful information.

You will need to purchase one of Spokeo's membership plans in order to receive a complete report.

Identify Unknown Calls or Texts

The globe has been inundated with enigmatic messages and phone calls ever since cellular phone numbers were made available to the general public.

Spokeo gives you the ability to identify the caller with reverse phone lookup whenever you get a call from an unknown number. Those who use Spokeo can see the threat of cyberbullying and offer measures for dealing with it because it’s all too widespread.

Reestablish Long-Lost Family Connections

Is Spokeo legit? Users of Spokeo can track relatives who have vanished from the family tree by conducting a family search. Even the ability to seek birth or marriage certificates and establish links that might otherwise be lost is available.

After all, you can always start talking again with someone you haven't seen in a while.

If you and a family member have drifted apart throughout the years, Spokeo might help you mend fences. The software can also find distant relatives who can assist in filling out the family tree and provide information about your ancestors' past.

Spokeo can assist in reuniting family members who have been separated due to a calamity.

Wealth Data

One person may be paid more than the other at work, which is unjust to people who hold the same position. Although it's not recommended to inquire directly about pay, Spokeo's wealth search does all the legwork for you.

You may discover a person's anticipated earnings as well as how much property they own and what kinds of investments they have. To go even further, Spokeo offers lifestyle information to give users a peep at lives behind closed doors.

Reconnect With Old Friends

Finding colleagues from prior employment or academic years has become simpler thanks to social media, yet many people still don't use these platforms.

It won't be hidden once you make them a request, even if you find them on social media. A person's search finder, in contrast, can find what you cannot.

Before giving a detailed report on what the person has been up to, Spokeo searches through billions of documents to identify the person in question. Your former companion or flame won't know because you won't be actively acquiring this information.

You can choose whether you still wish to contact the person after receiving all of their personal information.

Uncover a Person’s Criminal History

Criminal histories might be kept secret, but Spokeo can search through government databases and find the data for you. The website can provide criminal backgrounds, including the kind of charge, where the incident occurred, and when it did.

Spokeo goes further by disclosing details on prior DUIs and other reckless driving histories. Also, it will identify prior sexual offenses so you may feel secure about the people that live close by.

As Spokeo's criminal history search is not included in the site's free plan, you will need to pay extra for it.

Help Small Businesses Grow

Spokeo has other valuable applications for your company even though it’s not advised to use it to screen applicants for job postings. Spokeo makes it easier to find fresh leads or find previous customers you wish to get back in touch with.

The service offers an onboarding procedure for your staff, and a dashboard displays account use and search results. Each member of your team has unlimited free access to download PDF reports, and information may be filtered based on a variety of criteria.

Get to Know the Neighbors

Find out more about your neighbors by using Spokeo's built-in location search. It's feasible to run a geographical search to learn more about those who are closest to you without having their name or phone number.

The service records previous addresses in addition to gathering names and other important information.

Know the Truth About the Person You’re Dating

Meeting people online is normal, but even after multiple phone calls or chats, you may not get a clear image of the individual who answered the phone.

With Spokeo, you can check up on a person's name, contact number, or email to see if they're hiding anything that would be a warning sign. By doing this, you'll feel more secure and at ease when you meet someone new.

Protect Your Online Presence

Is Spokeo legit? With Spokeo, you can look up people and they can look up information about you. You can discover information about your online persona from billions of records by conducting a self-scan.

Anything you believed to be private might be accessible to anyone using a people-finding technology similar to yours. If you come across something you don't like, Spokeo can assist you in deleting it off the internet, hiding it from anyone looking for you.

Spokeo, a company that focuses on social media, may assist in removing old posts dating years back that might come back to bother you today.

Spokeo Reviews From Real Users

Despite all that Spokeo excels at, clients don't seem to be all that interested in it. Despite receiving an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, Spokeo reviews are only a pitiful 1.1/5 reviews from users.

The majority of Spokeo reviews have the following structure, alleging that Spokeo charged users without warning for a full month's membership.

Spokeo reviews on TrustPilot weren't very positive, as the company only received 1.3 stars out of a possible 5. Reviews had similar concerns as those voiced by the BBB. With more than 800 reviews, ConsumerAffairs gives Spokeo 3.1/5 stars, which is a little better.

Alternatives to Spokeo

Is Spokeo legit? Definitely. Spokeo is powerful thanks to its thorough searches and quick results. However, not everyone's needs may be met by the program. You can find a few alternative people search engines below.

Full-featured apps are available from BeenVerified for iOS and Android, making searching from any location a breeze. While processing of results could take some time, the app enables you to transfer any outcome to your device for later review.

Unclaimed property information and search tools for unclaimed money are available on BeenVerified.

You can only use BeenVerified to run 100 reports per month, even if you have a membership. While this may seem like a lot, if you're internet dating or moving to a new area, scans may quickly pile up.

BeenVerified only permits 100 searches every month, but Spokeo offers limitless searches

The mobile apps from BeenVerified are unparalleled

TruthFinder searches the entire dark web to find information that’s inaccessible to more conventional people search engines.

There aren't many places where shady persons can conceal themselves after such a thorough examination. While you search for information on the website using names, phone numbers, or emails, it does a decent job of safeguarding your identity.

It can take many minutes of unpleasant prompts to get to your results, thanks to the laborious process of getting to your data.

Although this detracts from the services, the finished report ought to be worthwhile. When conducting your search, be aware of additional fees for extra features.

Both websites have access to billions of records, but only TruthFinder has access to the dark web

Governmental investigations into a person's background or criminal history is at the heart of Instant Checkmate's business model.

By eliminating irrelevant information, filters make it simpler to find information. Instant Checkmate might take a while to return search results, even with filters.

The website makes it simple for users to purge unwanted content from their search histories by hiding or eliminating it from public view. The major drawback of Instant Checkmate is its price, which is much greater than those of comparable products.

Memberships on Spokeo are significantly less expensive than those on Instant Checkmate

Criminal background checks are free with Instant Checkmate

Spokeo Review – Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Utilizing a background check service offers access to someone else's life that would otherwise be impossible. Not so long ago, only huge corporations and the wealthy could do these searches.

With so much information now accessible online, anyone with the right credentials can access personal information.

Services like Spokeo may compile background data, employment records, and even criminal backgrounds for a person you're interested in for a minimal cost.

You can get helpful information here if you'd like to learn about your new neighbors, investigate rumors about a child's teacher, or find comfort regarding an online dating match.

When doing searches, bear in mind that you cannot utilize services for determining eligibility for tenancy, work, or financial lending without Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) compliance.

Background check services like Spokeo and others are only appropriate for use by individuals, not by businesses.

Spokeo Review Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Still wondering about Spokeo's operation? The responses to some of the frequently asked questions are provided below.

Is Spokeo Legit?

Is Spokeo legit? Yes, a reliable people search tool called Spokeo may reveal details about a person based on their name, mobile number, address, and email address.

To provide a thorough profile of the subject, the service searches through 12 billion public and private documents. You can do an infinite amount of searches and store the PDF findings to a device for a modest monthly cost.

How To Cancel Spokeo

You can sign up for a Spokeo subscription that renews itself after one month or three months, depending on your preference. You can go to the account page at any time during a billing period, scroll down to "Manage Account," and then click the "Cancel" option.

While your existing subscription will still be valid for the remaining time, it will no longer automatically renew.

What Is Spokeo Used For?

With Spokeo, users can obtain data on practically anyone, including neighbors, long-lost relatives, and potential romantic partners. The program will look through 12 billion records as well as compile background information on those people.

Due to the Fair Credit Reporting Act's protection of potential employees, renters, and borrowers from such searches, it’s illegal to use Spokeo to gather information about them.

How To Delete Spokeo Account

Even if you've canceled your Spokeo account, users can still access settings to renew their subscription or edit their profile. You must get in touch with Spokeo's customer support team if you wish to completely delete an account.

Your account could be deleted by a team member, which would prevent you from logging in going forward.

Final Thoughts on Spokeo Review

Is Spokeo legit? Spokeo is an effective tool for learning more about someone you’re interested in. You may access information spread across 12 billion sources of data with only a few quick keystrokes. Everything is compiled by the service into a straightforward report that’s exclusively for your eyes.

Background check websites conduct searches completely anonymously, with no way for users to know who has access to their personal social media accounts. There is no risk of informing the other party if you’re trying to search up someone's schooling, employment history, or criminal record.

Although they can appear to be identical, every background check service operates slightly differently. Spokeo excels thanks to its huge database of record sources, affordable plans, and quick results. Use Spokeo right now if you want to learn more about someone.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

